Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen indicted as adult for 2020 OTR murder

Two people were arrested in connection with the murder.
Two people were arrested in connection with the murder.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager arrested in connection with a murder in Over-the-Rhine was indicted as an adult on Friday.

Amarion Baker, who was 17 when arrested in February, was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Mheid Abeid, court records show.

Baker was arrested with 30-year-old Ronald Morris for the murder of Abeid, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

In November of 2020, officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area of Moore and Walnut streets.

Abeid was found in the 1600 block of Walnut Street and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Baker was indicted for murder, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

Latest News

Fireworks cause fire in the back of a garbage truck.
Fireworks cause garbage truck fire in West Chester
garbage
VIDEO: Fireworks cause early morning garbage truck fire
quad
Cincinnati police continue crackdown on illegal quad activity: VIDEO
quad
VIDEO: CPD cracking down on illegal quad, motorbike activity