Teen indicted as adult for 2020 OTR murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager arrested in connection with a murder in Over-the-Rhine was indicted as an adult on Friday.

Amarion Baker, who was 17 when arrested in February, was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Mheid Abeid, court records show.

Baker was arrested with 30-year-old Ronald Morris for the murder of Abeid, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

In November of 2020, officers on patrol heard gunshots in the area of Moore and Walnut streets.

Abeid was found in the 1600 block of Walnut Street and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Baker was indicted for murder, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons.

