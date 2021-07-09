Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman will run as an independent for Hamilton County commissioner

Christopher Smitherman will run as an independent candidate for Hamilton County commissioner,...
Christopher Smitherman will run as an independent candidate for Hamilton County commissioner, according to an email he sent to supporters on Thursday evening.(FOX19 NOW)
By Sharon Coolidge and Scott Wartman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - After the past 10 years on Cincinnati City Council, Cincinnati’s Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman now wants to represent all of Hamilton County, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Smitherman will run as an independent candidate for Hamilton County commissioner, according to an email he sent to supporters on Thursday evening.

There has been speculation for more than a year that the North Avondale resident could run for countywide office.

Smitherman in the email asked his supporters to help him gather signatures. As an independent, he will need 3,400 signatures to get on the ballot.

Smitherman already has his campaign website running, smithermanforcommissioner.com.

Smitherman didn’t return messages seeking comment from the Enquirer.

Smitherman would run for the seat occupied by Democrat Stephanie Summerow Dumas. Dumas is the only one of the three commissioners up for election in 2022.

Dumas hasn’t announced her plans and didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment, the Enquirer reports.

So far, no one has pulled petitions to run for Hamilton County Board of Commissioners yet, according to the county board of elections.

The Democrats took complete control of the county board of commissioners in 2018 when Dumas won the election in a surprising upset of veteran Republican Chris Monzel.

Smitherman would be a well-known political veteran in the race. He won his first election to Cincinnati City Council in 2003, running as a Charterite. He served a two-year term He became president of the local chapter of the NAACP in 2007, a post he held until 2014.

He returned to council as an independent in 2011, where he’s served for the past decade

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
Woman accused of stealing $500k from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

Latest News

Halloween Haunt was voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2018 by USA Today readers.
Halloween Haunt, WinterFest returning to Kings Island for 2021
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man
The Registered Nurses Association of University of Cincinnati Medical Center asks for safe...
Nurses union, UC Medical Center finalize contract with 8.8% average wage hike
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center in Mt. Auburn.
Hamilton Co. Juvenile Court hosting open interviews for individuals seeking to work with youth