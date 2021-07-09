Woman accused of stealing $500k from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a woman this week on allegations she stole around $500,000 from a Ti-State medical practice that serves children.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Andy Berghausen says it’s one of the largest embezzlement cases he’s ever seen.

“That’s low,” Berghausen said. “That’s just really not something a person with a conscience does.”

Christy Adams was brought on at West Side Pediatrics in Delhi as a bookkeeper and office manager in fall 2019.

Berghausen says Adams started stealing immediately by manipulating the payroll to pay herself extra money.

“You’ve got to steal a lot in a year to steal half a million dollars,” he said.

Prosecutors claim Adams bought at least two cars, paid for her daughter’s wedding and got several season passes to Kings Island.

“She took vacations,” Berghausen said. “She paid for people to go on cruises. There might have been a Disney adventure in there.”

The doctors at the practice noticed they were having financial issues. Berghausen explains they chalked it up to the pandemic discouraging patients from coming in, something medical offices did experience around the Tri-State.

Adams got caught when it was time to issue W2s and her salary was allegedly almost triple what it should have been. The practice’s payroll service sent notice. Eventually, auditors contacted Delhi police.

“They discovered she was stealing from them in a wide variety of ways,” Berghausen said.

Adams is accused of forging doctor signatures to write checks and using the doctors’ company credit cards.

She’s also accused of getting jobs for her daughter and her daughter’s friends at the practice, then keeping them on payroll after they left so she could steal that money as well.

Berghausen says it’s likely Adams was on probation for a different financial crime when she was hired. He says he doesn’t know if the practice ran a background check on her.

“Before she worked at the doctor’s office, she worked at Talbert’s House,” Berghausen said. “And she was stealing from Talbert House.”

Court documents show she paid $500 in restitution to that nonprofit.

Adams has not yet been arrested.

