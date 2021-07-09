Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress.

The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.

Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play some day in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Zaila twirled and leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

Only one word gave her any real trouble, “nepeta,” a genus of Old World mints, and she jumped even higher when she got that one right than she did when she took the trophy.

Chaitra Thummala, a 12-year-old from Frisco, Texas, was runner-up. Both Zaila and Chaitra are coached by Cole Shafer-Ray, a 20-year-old Yale student who was the 2015 Scripps runner-up.

The only previous Black winner of the bee was Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Zaila also breaks a streak dating back to 2008 during which at least one champion or co-champion was of South Asian descent.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

Latest News

Thieves steal nearly $10k from makeup chain over two months
Caught on Cam: 13 suspects commit serial thefts at Norwood beauty store
Police investigate a shooting that critically injured a man in Winton Hills.
Man, 19, critically injured in Winton Hills shooting
The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates.
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Weapon dealers plead guilty in ‘machine gun scheme’ with former Addyston police chief