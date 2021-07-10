Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
An investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man
CPD investigating after man found lying in street with serious injuries
Man sleeping on Fairmount Avenue hit by vehicle, now in critical condition
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond

Latest News

Judge Norbert Nadel photographed in 2014.
Former judge Norbert Nadel, the man who almost saved Pete Rose, dead at 82
New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases