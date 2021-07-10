Fire seriously damages home in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fire seriously damaged a home in Colerain Township Saturday morning.

According to the Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS, the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of February Drive off of Lapland Drive in the Groesbeck area.

The initial call came from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from their next-door neighbor’s house and that four children were home in the structure.

Arriving fire crews saw heavy smoke and fire from the second floor of the residence, and were met by the neighbor who said all of the children had exited the house and were safely in her residence.

Neighbors reportedly heard a loud boom just prior to the fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze. The home suffered extensive fire, heat and smoke damage.

The preliminary damage estimate was set at $50,000.

The Red Cross was requested to help the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Colerain Fire Investigation Unit.

