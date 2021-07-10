Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days through Sunday

Periods of rain and thunder
By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy overnight with occasional periods of rain and storms. You may even hear a rumble of thunder during the early morning hours. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Sunday morning.

First Alert Weather Days continue through Sunday. Most of the Tri-State will see occasional rain throughout the day, some of it may me heavy and could possibly disrupt your outdoor activities. Humidity remains high and that trend continues the work week. It will be warm, wet and humid through Friday.

Weekend rainfall totals could range from 1 to 2.5 inches. More rain Monday will add to the total.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
An investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man
CPD investigating after man found lying in street with serious injuries
Man sleeping on Fairmount Avenue hit by vehicle, now in critical condition
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Saturday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Saturday Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
Occasional Showers This Weekend
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
An End to the Muggies - For One Day Only