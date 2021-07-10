First Alert Weather Days through Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy overnight with occasional periods of rain and storms. You may even hear a rumble of thunder during the early morning hours. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Sunday morning.

First Alert Weather Days continue through Sunday. Most of the Tri-State will see occasional rain throughout the day, some of it may me heavy and could possibly disrupt your outdoor activities. Humidity remains high and that trend continues the work week. It will be warm, wet and humid through Friday.

Weekend rainfall totals could range from 1 to 2.5 inches. More rain Monday will add to the total.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.