Friday crowds descend on downtown, OTR as police boost patrols

“It’s great to see everybody out and about.”
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowds returned to Downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine on Friday undeterred by last week’s gun violence at the riverfront.

The evening saw a frenzy of activity in Cincinnati’s urban basin punctuated by the FC Cincinnati match in the West End.

On the same day, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac announced increased patrols citywide. A group of 20-25 bike and patrol officers will be added to CP’s regular weekend staffing.

“This team is not focused solely on crowd control, but if a district needs immediate assistance, they are readily available for whatever that need may be,” Isaac said Friday afternoon. “Our department’s biggest asset is our presence and by adding additional resources to help with visibility and deployment, our city will be a safer place.”

The department says the additional staffing will make it easier for them to interact with the community and is not focused entirely on arrests.

It was evident to Carmen Pinheiro, downtown Friday evening.

“I mentioned to my fiancee the number of police that were around, and I was happy to see that,” she said.

Kaitlin Rosen is an FC Cincinnati fan who came down for the derby match against the Columbus Crew.

“I still feel safe coming down here,” she said. “I don’t think twice about it.”

Rosen continued: “I think, with just knowing everything that’s going on, seeing the officers on the bikes, you just feel safer,” she said.

John Glass was out for an enjoyable evening at Washington Park.

“It’s great to see everybody out and about,” he said. “It’s a great evening, and I feel perfectly safe.”

