Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours

You can bid through July 11
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bids for unique art from Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden animal artists are being accepted through Sunday, July 11.

Items available in the zoo’s Animal Art Auction fundraiser include masterpieces from Mai-Thai the elephant, Jomo the gorilla, and works of art from world-famous hippo Fiona.

You can bid on up to 35 different art pieces.

“Painting is an enrichment activity that some animals enjoy. It’s always voluntary and the paint that we use is non-toxic, so it’s safe for them,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Mai-Thai the elephant has been painting for years, and she’s pretty good.”

Proceeds from the Art Auction help with the care and feeding of the animal artists and other zoo residents.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
An investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
CPD investigating after man found lying in street with serious injuries
Man sleeping on Fairmount Avenue hit by vehicle, now in critical condition
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond

Latest News

Halloween Haunt was voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2018 by USA Today readers.
Halloween Haunt, WinterFest returning to Kings Island for 2021
Crews raised the iconic guitar on Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Hard Rock Cafe installs iconic guitar in Downtown Cincinnati
2013 WEBN Fireworks. (FOX19)
WEBN’s annual fireworks show will return to the riverfront this year
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours