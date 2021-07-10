Contests
Meals on Wheels hosts Super Saturday

Meals on Wheels is hosting their monthly Super Saturday event.
By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky is working to serve seniors, gathering snack packs during their monthly Super Saturday event. 

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,400 volunteers have signed up to help Meals on Wheels, according to Meals on Wheels Chief Giving Officer Kat Steiner. 

Serving 10,000 seniors in 12 local counties, Meals on Wheels has delivered 1.4 million meals to seniors per year.

Meals on Wheels is working to help seniors live independently, delivering nutritious meals by checking on their well-being, and minimizing social isolation.

Dozens of volunteers participate in Super Saturday and to find out more information or to donate, Meals and Wheels is providing details on muchmorethanameal.org.

