New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many in the Cincinnati area reported an unexpected 3 a.m. wake-up call from a New Jersey Amber Alert last night.

The Amber Alert was from Rahway, New Jersey, a city that is 600 miles from Cincinnati and 400 miles from the eastern border of Ohio.

Police in New Jersey say Tyler Rios is believed to have abducted his son Sebastian Rios and the boy’s mother Yasmine.

The child has been found, the mom has not and Tyler Rios is now in custody.

According to the Prosecutor’s office in Union County, New Jersey Tyler Rios was arrested in Tennessee but that still leaves question marks about what triggered the Amber Alert here in the Tri-State.

The Rahway Police Department and the Department of Justice who coordinates Amber Alerts both directed us to the New Jersey State Police.

A Sgt. with the New Jersey State Police told FOX19 they had information that Tyler Rios left New Jersey and started to drive west.

The New Jersey Amber Alert was issued at 3:26 p.m. Friday afternoon. 12-hours later equipped with the new information the Amber Alert was also issued in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The NJ State Police Department’s goal in all of this was to reach as far west as they could to try and track down the 27-year-old.

