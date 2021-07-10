Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio

(KGWN)
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many in the Cincinnati area reported an unexpected 3 a.m. wake-up call from a New Jersey Amber Alert last night.

The Amber Alert was from Rahway, New Jersey, a city that is 600 miles from Cincinnati and 400 miles from the eastern border of Ohio.

Police in New Jersey say Tyler Rios is believed to have abducted his son Sebastian Rios and the boy’s mother Yasmine.

The child has been found, the mom has not and Tyler Rios is now in custody.

According to the Prosecutor’s office in Union County, New Jersey Tyler Rios was arrested in Tennessee but that still leaves question marks about what triggered the Amber Alert here in the Tri-State.

The Rahway Police Department and the Department of Justice who coordinates Amber Alerts both directed us to the New Jersey State Police.

A Sgt. with the New Jersey State Police told FOX19 they had information that Tyler Rios left New Jersey and started to drive west.

The New Jersey Amber Alert was issued at 3:26 p.m. Friday afternoon. 12-hours later equipped with the new information the Amber Alert was also issued in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The NJ State Police Department’s goal in all of this was to reach as far west as they could to try and track down the 27-year-old.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
An investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man
CPD investigating after man found lying in street with serious injuries
Man sleeping on Fairmount Avenue hit by vehicle, now in critical condition
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond

Latest News

Judge Norbert Nadel photographed in 2014.
Former judge Norbert Nadel, the man who almost saved Pete Rose, dead at 82
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours
James Walker Jr.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in Winton Hills shooting
No injuries were reported.
Fire seriously damages home in Colerain Township