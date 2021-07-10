Contests
Occasional Showers This Weekend

logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days - occasional rain, some of it heavy, probably will disrupt your outdoor activities.

Humidity will be on the rise Saturday and Sunday through Friday of the coming week look to be sultry. Each day some rain could fall in the steamy, tropical air.

Rainfall totals over the weekend could range from 1″ to 2.5″ . More rain Monday will add to the total.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

