Police ID 19-year-old killed in Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has died after a shooting Thursday in Winton Hills, police say.

James Walker, Jr., 19, was shot in the head in the 5300 block of Winneste Avenue.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

