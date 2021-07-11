Avoid water at Harsha Lake, county says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The public and pets are being warned to avoid the water in Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park.

Clermont County Public Health issued the water quality advisory Friday after water sampling found high levels of toxins associated with a harmful algal bloom, state records show.

A Public Health Advisory has been issued by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources due to high levels of toxins from a harmful algal bloom. Keep yourself and your pets out of the water. See sampling results here. https://t.co/CcmZGI4wWd pic.twitter.com/CfgNLMZ3Oa — Clermont County Public Health (@ccphohio) July 9, 2021

The lake is tested weekly, and the results can be found on the Ohio Beach Guard website.

These toxins can be harmful to both people and pets, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.