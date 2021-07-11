Avoid water at Harsha Lake, county says
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The public and pets are being warned to avoid the water in Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park.
Clermont County Public Health issued the water quality advisory Friday after water sampling found high levels of toxins associated with a harmful algal bloom, state records show.
The lake is tested weekly, and the results can be found on the Ohio Beach Guard website.
These toxins can be harmful to both people and pets, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
