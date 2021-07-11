Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday

Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and off-menu specialties for just $6 each.(cincinnatiburgerweek.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and off-menu specialties for just $6 each.

Some will even come with beer pairings as restaurateurs and chefs each prepare their own unique take on the burger, whether it be pan fried, grilled, smoked or flame broiled.

Here’s a list of all the participating eateries

Organizers say the idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Cincinnati-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.

Be sure to get your Burger Passport and have it stamped at each restaurant you visit through the week.

Collect at least 5 stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring the Ultimate Grill Out, Jack Daniels swag and $250 in gift cards.

Cincinnati Burger Week runs through Sunday, July 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
James Walker Jr.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in Winton Hills shooting
Protest over evictions in Court Street apartment building
Tenants of Court Street building protest impending evictions
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man

Latest News

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
The public and pets should avoid the water at Harsha Lake in Clermont County, state and local...
Avoid water at Harsha Lake, county says
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
Heavy rain is expected Sunday in parts of the Tri-State.
First Alert: Showers could bring minor flooding