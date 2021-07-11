CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and off-menu specialties for just $6 each.

Some will even come with beer pairings as restaurateurs and chefs each prepare their own unique take on the burger, whether it be pan fried, grilled, smoked or flame broiled.

Here’s a list of all the participating eateries

Organizers say the idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Cincinnati-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.

Be sure to get your Burger Passport and have it stamped at each restaurant you visit through the week.

Collect at least 5 stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring the Ultimate Grill Out, Jack Daniels swag and $250 in gift cards.

Cincinnati Burger Week runs through Sunday, July 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.