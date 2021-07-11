Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight.

A driver was found stabbed and suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle that wrecked on Third Street near the entrance to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to police

The person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say they determined the victim was stabbed before the crash, but they are not sure where the stabbing occurred.

