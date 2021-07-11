Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has been found dead in Tennessee, according to her family.

That’s where authorities found Yasmine Uyar’s son, Sebastian Rios, alive on Saturday, according to the Rahway Police Department.

The boy’s father, Tyler Rios, was arrested in Tennessee, police said in a Facebook post.

Uyar’s mother wrote on early Sunday Facebook she planned to go to Tennessee to be reunited with her grandson.

“My family would like to share that at 8:15 last night we were notified that Yasemin’s remains had been located in TN. While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn’t just a [domestic violence] victim. She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and cousin. Her life will be celebrated as her greatest gift to this world, Sebastian will still need ALL of our love and support.”

New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio

Missing child found, father in custody, mother remains missing The child who was the subject of a widely...

Posted by Rahway Police Department on Saturday, July 10, 2021

The Rahway Police Department referred requests for information Sunday to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, where a spokesman said he had nothing to immediately provide.

The Amber Alert went out in New Jersey Friday and other areas, including Greater Cincinnati.

Rahway, New Jersey is 600 miles from Cincinnati and 400 miles from the eastern border of Ohio.

Police in New Jersey said Tyler Rios abducted his son and the boy’s mother.

