Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Firefighter rescues kitten trapped under truck

A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County,...
A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County, Fla.(Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Fla./Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A tiny kitten found itself in a tight space, but firefighters came to the rescue.

A man flagged down the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue from a supermarket parking lot Saturday morning after he heard the cries of a kitten coming from his truck.

Firefighter Elaine Owens crawled under the truck and rescued the kitten, who had been stuck between the vehicle floor and the gas tank during the trip to the supermarket.

The furry little stowaway, who is believed to be 2 months old, was unharmed.

A bystander decided to give the kitten a home “and clean it up as the newest member of her family.”

This morning, the crew of Engine 18 came to the rescue of an approximately 2-month-old kitten trapped under a pickup...

Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
James Walker Jr.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in Winton Hills shooting
Protest over evictions in Court Street apartment building
Tenants of Court Street building protest impending evictions
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man

Latest News

Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350...
Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Heavy rain is expected Sunday in parts of the Tri-State.
Several rounds of rain Sunday, chance for severe storms
The newborn was found dead in a trash bin in 2007. A woman has recently been arrested in...
Suspect arrested in 2007 newborn death