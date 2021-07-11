Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept into a drainage ditch while trying to leave the car. Her body was later found in a creek.(Source: MSHP/KSDK/CNN)
By KSDK staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Flash flooding is being blamed for the death of a 12-year-old girl in Missouri.

Authorities said the girl, who the family identified as Aaleya Carter, was swept down a storm drain while trying to leave the car Saturday morning.

The girl was riding with family members when the car was swept off the road by floodwater.

The car landed on a concrete drain.

Three people inside the vehicle made it out safely, but when the girl tried to exit, she fell down the drain.

Her body was later found in a creek.

Police said the floodwater reached as high as 2 feet on the highway.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
James Walker Jr.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in Winton Hills shooting
Protest over evictions in Court Street apartment building
Tenants of Court Street building protest impending evictions
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man

Latest News

LIVE: Richard Branson blasts off
Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350...
Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices
Heavy rain is expected Sunday in parts of the Tri-State.
Several rounds of rain Sunday, chance for severe storms
Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11,...
Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery