‘On Her Shoulders’: Cincinnati Museum Center exhibit showcases lives of Black women

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center showcases the lives of Black women through 12 murals.

“On Her Shoulders” features a diverse range of voices and experiences from acclaimed artist and poet Annie Ruth.

“There was a time when I was ashamed to be black because I was miseducated,” Ruth said.

“I was miseducated about my African culture and heritage and particularly the darkness of my skin. I got teased and taunted about that and what I learned, even though I wrote this poem (one you’ll see on display here at the museum center) when I was a teenager, it is still relevant today. The message of colorism.”

Ruth, a professional mixed-media artist for more than 40 years, said she wants to show the impact of positive and uplifting actions and words.

She said she emphasizes that through her personal journey, noting positivity helped her get where she is today as an award-winning artist.

Ruth said part of her approach to this exhibition is to spark a wide array of conversations.

“From colorism, from themes of racism, from themes of faith, and even for the children, from themes of colors and shapes and numbers, there is something for the entire family,” she said.

Ruth will host an opening gallery talk 1-3 p.m. Friday.

Admission to her gallery talk is free with museum admission.

The exhibit, with support through the ArtsWave Truth & Recollection Grant, will run through Aug. 31 in CMC’s Museum of Natural History and Science.

