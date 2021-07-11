Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Occasional Showers Today

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday. Most of the Tri-State will see occasional rain throughout the day, some of it may me heavy and could possibly disrupt your outdoor activities. Humidity remains high and that trend continues the work week. It will be warm, wet and humid through Friday.

Weekend rainfall totals could range from 1 to 2.5 inches. More rain Monday will add to the total.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio
Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
James Walker Jr.
Police ID 19-year-old killed in Winton Hills shooting
Protest over evictions in Court Street apartment building
Tenants of Court Street building protest impending evictions
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Police searching for missing New Richmond man

Latest News

logo
First Alert Weather Days through Sunday
Olga Breese’s Saturday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Saturday Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
Occasional Showers This Weekend
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast