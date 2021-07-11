Contests
Several rounds of rain Sunday, chance for severe storms

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers Sunday will be heavy at times and could bring minor flooding, especially in areas where storms repeatedly move over the same area.

There is a marginal chance for strong to severe storms late afternoon into evening, so all this makes it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

If severe storms develop, our primary threat will be gusty winds that could bring tree damage, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

Just over an inch has fallen since the rain began Saturday, and another half-inch if expected Sunday.

Weekend rainfall totals could range from 1 to 2.5 inches.

More rain Monday will add to the total

Temperatures are in the 70s Sunday morning.

The high is expected to top out around 81 degrees.

Humidity remains high and, like the rain, will stick around next week.

