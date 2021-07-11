Contests
Showers and storms possible on Monday

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s an old familiar summertime pattern. Mild morning temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Most of the Tri-State will see occasional rain throughout the day, some of it may me heavy and could impact your outdoor activities. Highs around 80. Humidity remains high and that trend continues the work week. It will be warm, wet and humid through Friday.

Weekend rainfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 2.5 inches. More rain Monday will add to the total.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

