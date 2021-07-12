Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Almost $10K in cash, pounds of fentanyl seized in Green Township bust

A total of $9,567, nearly four pounds of fentanyl and seven guns, two of which were stolen,...
A total of $9,567, nearly four pounds of fentanyl and seven guns, two of which were stolen, were all seized by law enforcement.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly $10,000 in cash, several weapons and almost four pounds of fentanyl were seized last week during a search in Green Township.

The narcotics unit of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on July 8 at a home in the 5000 block of Sunnywood Lane.

Randy Dangerfield Jr., 24, was arrested for drug possession and drug trafficking after the bust, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

$9,567 in cash, fentanyl and seven guns, two of which were stolen, were all seized by law enforcement.

Randy Dangerfield Jr., 24, was found to have almost four pounds of fentanyl, seven guns and...
Randy Dangerfield Jr., 24, was found to have almost four pounds of fentanyl, seven guns and nearly $10,000 in cash, the sheriff's office said.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Dangerfield Jr. is now in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of Cincinnati apartment building refusing to make room for developers
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio

Latest News

Grant County deputies are searching for a victim and suspect possibly involved in a shooting...
Deputies search for victim, suspect involved Grant County shooting incident
Ohio Task Force 1 spent more than a week helping with the efforts at the site of the condo...
Ohio Task Force 1 wraps up recovery, rescue work at Florida condo collapse
Kentucky’s computer system used by counties to process vehicle-related transactions is down...
Kentucky DMV computer system down statewide, some DMVs close
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday