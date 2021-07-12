Almost $10K in cash, pounds of fentanyl seized in Green Township bust
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly $10,000 in cash, several weapons and almost four pounds of fentanyl were seized last week during a search in Green Township.
The narcotics unit of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on July 8 at a home in the 5000 block of Sunnywood Lane.
Randy Dangerfield Jr., 24, was arrested for drug possession and drug trafficking after the bust, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
$9,567 in cash, fentanyl and seven guns, two of which were stolen, were all seized by law enforcement.
Dangerfield Jr. is now in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.