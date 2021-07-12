Almost $10K in cash, pounds of fentanyl seized in Green Township bust

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly $10,000 in cash, several weapons and almost four pounds of fentanyl were seized last week during a search in Green Township.

The narcotics unit of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on July 8 at a home in the 5000 block of Sunnywood Lane.

Randy Dangerfield Jr., 24, was arrested for drug possession and drug trafficking after the bust, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

$9,567 in cash, fentanyl and seven guns, two of which were stolen, were all seized by law enforcement.

Randy Dangerfield Jr., 24, was found to have almost four pounds of fentanyl, seven guns and nearly $10,000 in cash, the sheriff's office said. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Dangerfield Jr. is now in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

