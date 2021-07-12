Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is accused of leaving his 1-year-old daughter home alone with the doors unlocked, court records show.

Anthony King, 26, was arrested Sunday on charges of endangering children and obstructing official business.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

According to court documents, the incident occurred in on South Miami Avenue in Cleves in October 2020.

The infant’s mother said in an affidavit King sent her and her grandmother a text on Facebook messenger at 7:37 a.m. stating (their daughter) was home alone and he had left.

