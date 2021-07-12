Contests
Glier’s Goettafest to return to Newport, expands to Covington

Glier's Goettafest at Newport Festival Park.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -Glier’s Goettafest will return to Newport’s Festival Park and expand to Covington over eight days.

Starting July 29 through Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 through Aug. 8, Queen City Riverboats will be taking attendees to Goettafest East at Newport’s Festival Park to Goettafest West at the new Covington Plaza.

Activities include live entertainment, family-oriented goetta-themed games, and lots of food.

The hours are Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Attendees can take the riverboat shuttle all day for $5. Children ages 12 and under can ride for free.

Goetta, a favorite food in Cincinnati, is a blend of pork, beef, spices and oats.

Glier’s, founded in 1946, is the largest producer of goetta in the world.

