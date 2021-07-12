Contests
Grant County deputies search for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Grant County deputies are searching for a man they say is involved in a shooting that happened...
Grant County deputies are searching for a man they say is involved in a shooting that happened Monday morning.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Grant County deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect they say is involved in a shooting that happened Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says they are searching for Lanny D. Slaughter after a shooting occurred at a Sunoco gas station in Crittenden.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to the gas station for a shots fired incident. When they arrived, they found two witnesses there.

After speaking with them and reviewing the video inside and outside the store, they found out that Slaughter shot an unidentified man, deputies said.

An investigation led deputies to believe that Slaughter was at a mobile home on Angela Drive, but he was nowhere to be found.

The victim is also nowhere to be found, deputies said. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Deputies say the charges are yet to be filed.

