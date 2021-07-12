Hard Rock Cafe to celebrate grand opening Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday.

The festivities will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino with a live concert by Soul Pocket at 10:25 a.m.

A concert featuring Cincinnati’s own Blessid Union of Souls will start at 9 p.m.

The build-up to the grand opening really took off last week with a look inside the cafe.

Officials showed off a new mural that pays homage to Cincinnati’s rich history of musical talent: Hank Williams, Rosemary Clooney, the Isley Brothers, Bootsy Collins and more.

Mural unveiled at Hard Rock Casino in Downtown Cincinnati paying homage to the Queen City's musical idols. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer)

In addition, construction crews raised the iconic guitar on the Hard Rock Cafe fronting Central Parkway last week.

🎵ROCK'N'ROLL!🎵 Crews raised the iconic guitar on Downtown Cincinnati's Hard Rock Cafe this morning. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Rru4OB2jhq — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) July 7, 2021

Hard Rock International purchased the former Jack Cincinnati Casino in 2019.

Exclusive branding for the downtown casino was unveiled in April featuring themes and motifs specific to the Queen City.

