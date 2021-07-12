Contests
Illegal gun seizures up hundreds compared to this point last year

By Andrea Medina
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department has seized around 800 illegal guns this year, which is 200 more than compared to this date last year.

CPD’s Gun Crimes Task Force is being credited with a lot of the work in getting in guns off of the street.

The group was formed just last year and seizes around four to five illegal guns a day.

“It’s a group of 30 men and women, who it’s their job every single day,” explains CPD Spokesperson Emily Szink. “All they do is go out and take illegal guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.”

When looking at the data, you can see the increase in guns seized since the task force stated.

“They’re accredited about taking a 1/3 of total guns off the streets this year,” said Szink.

Some days there are more guns recovered than others, especially if there is a search warrant involved, Szink said.

CPD says they want to be transparent, so the public can see all the effort being made to keep the community safe from gun violence.

Transparency is why CPD has been posting some of the seized guns on social media.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

