Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky DMV computer system down statewide, some DMVs close

Kentucky’s computer system used by counties to process vehicle-related transactions is down...
Kentucky’s computer system used by counties to process vehicle-related transactions is down statewide Monday, prompting offices to close across the state.(Storyblocks Enterprise)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky’s computer system used by counties to process vehicle-related transactions is down statewide Monday, prompting several offices to close across the state.

“Our Motor Vehicle departments in both locations will be closed for the day due to the state computer system being completely down statewide,” reads the Boone County Clerk of Court website.

“Hopefully the state will resolve the issue soon! If you would like to call prior to coming to either office see if the system is working, here are the numbers: Burlington: 859-334-2108 (or) Florence 859-647-8702.

“This impacts Motor Vehicle ONLY our other departments are still fully operational. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and Thank you for your patience.”

The Kenton County Clerk of Court website says both Covington and Independence auto departments are unable to process any transactions.

“The system has been having technical difficulties since Tuesday, July 6, 2021,” the county clerk’s website reads.

“We do not have an estimated time or date of this issue being fixed. We are sorry for this inconvenience. Customers can still get your sheriff’s inspection if you have an out-of-state car.”

In Kenton County, you can call 859-392-1652 before coming to the office to ensure the system is back up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of Cincinnati apartment building refusing to make room for developers
New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio

Latest News

Grant County deputies are searching for a victim and suspect possibly involved in a shooting...
Deputies search for victim, suspect involved Grant County shooting incident
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of Cincinnati apartment building refusing to make room for developers
quad
Cincinnati police continue crackdown on illegal quad activity: VIDEO