Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Muggy Monday, On & Off Downpours

Wet and muggy at times through the work week.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few downpours to start on Monday morning, especially south and east of the city. A mild Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Look for a high of 81 degrees and muggy this afternoon, with downpour chances, heavy at times.

Humidity remains high and that trend continues the work week. It will be warm, wet and humid through Friday.

Rain and thunder will be with us, but not a wash out through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio
Tow truck drivers from around the Tri-State are honored Glenn Ewing, 32, who was fatally struck...
‘Final Ride’: Tow truck drivers honor one of their own with funeral procession

Latest News

FRANK'S MONDAY MORNING VIDEO FORECAST UPDATE
Frank's Monday Morning Forecast Update
logo
Showers and storms possible on Monday
Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
Occasional Showers Today