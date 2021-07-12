Muggy Monday, On & Off Downpours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few downpours to start on Monday morning, especially south and east of the city. A mild Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Look for a high of 81 degrees and muggy this afternoon, with downpour chances, heavy at times.

Humidity remains high and that trend continues the work week. It will be warm, wet and humid through Friday.

Rain and thunder will be with us, but not a wash out through the weekend.

