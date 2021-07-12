NKY man’s YouTube video showing support for police gains thousands of views

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man recently launched his own YouTube channel showing some hidden gems in the Tri-State. His video about supporting police officers is gaining more views than any of his videos.

Glen Howard is the man behind the YouTube Channel, “Glenny Rides.” The channel aims at showing the nice and positive sides of people in the Tri-State.

Howard says he just likes to ride his motorcycle and spread positivity.

Recently, his video showing support for police officers has been getting thousands of views.

Howard produced the video during National Police Week last month.

He started finding police officers in Newport to give them a bag of goodies. The bag contains a Glenny Rides bracelet, stickers and a Subway gift card for each police officer.

“I just want to show people that it’s ok to support your local law enforcement and they are people just like me and you and they do deserve credit,” says Howard. “They do a lot in their day-to-day lives.”

Howard estimates he passed out 30 baggies to local officers before the day was over.

He also hands out bracelets, which read “Be Yourself,” to people as he goes out and about in public.

Howard says he hopes he can inspire other people to get out of their comfort zone and see what the Tri-State has to offer.

“I want people to realize that there’s a lot of fun stuff out there to explore,” explains Howard. “You don’t have to keep doing the same nine to five grind. That’s why I started the channel.”

You can subscribe to the YouTube channel so you can see the new video, which is uploaded each Friday at 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.