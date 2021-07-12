Contests
Suspect arrested in connection to 2018 deadly Over-the-Rhine shooting

Eric Johnson, 23. was arrested Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine deadly shooting that...
Eric Johnson, 23. was arrested Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine deadly shooting that took place in June of 2018.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested and charged a suspect they say is involved in a deadly Over-the-Rhine deadly shooting from 2018.

Police say 23-year-old Eric Johnson is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Maul, Jr.

>> Family searches for answers in loved one’s death: ‘If it was me, I’m telling’

Maul Jr. died as a result of a shooting that took place in 200 block of East Clifton Avenue on June 1, 2018.

Police say when they arrived, they found Maul in the courtyard of the apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family stated he was killed when someone got out of a car along East Clifton Ave. and shot him at close range standing outside. Maul Jr. would have been 22 years old a couple of days later.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Johnson was arrested Monday. It is unclear when he will be in court.

