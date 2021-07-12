Contests
Ohio IDs 117 noncitizens who voted or registered in 2020

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose decided county boards of elections can have more than one...
Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose decided county boards of elections can have more than one ballot drop box, but they must be located at the board offices during the November 2020 election.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Julie Carr Smyth
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief has referred for possible prosecution 117 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year.

That’s a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate and a significantly reduced number from two years ago despite record 2020 turnout.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said of those referred to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, 13 people cast ballots and 104 only registered.

They were identified as part of a routine review. Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters and doesn’t allow noncitizens to either register or vote.

Only a handful of cases are prosecuted.

“Voter fraud is rare in our state,” LaRose said Monday, “and we’re working to keep it that way because Ohioans deserve elections which are both convenient and honest.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

