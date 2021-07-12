Ohio IDs 117 noncitizens who voted or registered in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief has referred for possible prosecution 117 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year.

That’s a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate and a significantly reduced number from two years ago despite record 2020 turnout.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said of those referred to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, 13 people cast ballots and 104 only registered.

They were identified as part of a routine review. Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters and doesn’t allow noncitizens to either register or vote.

Only a handful of cases are prosecuted.

“Voter fraud is rare in our state,” LaRose said Monday, “and we’re working to keep it that way because Ohioans deserve elections which are both convenient and honest.”

We work hard to make sure voter fraud is rare because Ohioans deserve honest and secure elections.



Watch the rest of the video at https://t.co/klF0IUkEh5 pic.twitter.com/E2UR8gIJJk — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) July 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.