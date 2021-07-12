Ohio Task Force 1 wraps up recovery, rescue work at Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 will be back home on Thursday following more than a week of recovery and rescue work at the site of the collapsed condo in Florida.

The team arrived at the site of the collapse back on July 3.

As of Monday, 94 bodies have been recovered from the Champlain Towers South wreckage. There are still around 22 people unaccounted for, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio Task Force 1 members worked 12-hour shifts to help with the efforts.

Phil Sinewe, team PIO, expressed gratitude for the support Ohio showed for the task force.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region,” Sinewe said. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team’s efforts.”

Ohio Task Force 1 will head back home on Tuesday and expects to arrive at their headquarters around 3 p.m. Thursday.

