Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio Task Force 1 wraps up recovery, rescue work at Florida condo collapse

Ohio Task Force 1 spent more than a week helping with the efforts at the site of the condo...
Ohio Task Force 1 spent more than a week helping with the efforts at the site of the condo collapse.(Ohio Task Force 1)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 will be back home on Thursday following more than a week of recovery and rescue work at the site of the collapsed condo in Florida.

The team arrived at the site of the collapse back on July 3.

As of Monday, 94 bodies have been recovered from the Champlain Towers South wreckage. There are still around 22 people unaccounted for, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio Task Force 1 members worked 12-hour shifts to help with the efforts.

Phil Sinewe, team PIO, expressed gratitude for the support Ohio showed for the task force.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region,” Sinewe said. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team’s efforts.”

Ohio Task Force 1 will head back home on Tuesday and expects to arrive at their headquarters around 3 p.m. Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of Cincinnati apartment building refusing to make room for developers
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
New Jersey abduction leads to Amber Alert in Ohio

Latest News

A total of $9,567, nearly four pounds of fentanyl and seven guns, two of which were stolen,...
Almost $10K in cash, pounds of fentanyl seized in Green Township bust
Grant County deputies are searching for a victim and suspect possibly involved in a shooting...
Deputies search for victim, suspect involved Grant County shooting incident
Kentucky’s computer system used by counties to process vehicle-related transactions is down...
Kentucky DMV computer system down statewide, some DMVs close
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday