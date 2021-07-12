Residents of Cincinnati apartment building refusing to make room for developers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Longtime residents of the City View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move out of the building before facing evictions.

The majority of the residents haven’t left because they say they’re waiting for the building’s new owner to negotiate with them as a group.

They believe they have reasonable requests that will benefit both parties.

Until then, many of them have expressed their feelings with signs that read, “Keep City View Tenants In Our Homes,” “Shame On Vision And Beyond,” and “Forced Out By Greed.”

The new owner, Vision and Beyond Capital Investments, have plans to renovate and reformat the building.

On May 25th, residents say they were giving 30 days to leave their apartments. That date was then extended until Sunday.

Resident Jeff Stout says he’s packed up but isn’t moving out without a fight.

“This is the 4th time in 20 years I’ve had to move because of developers. And now I’m finally speaking out that I have say and have rights to protect me from this,” said Stout.

A spokesperson for the company says three tenants of the 19 units in the building have moved out.

Stout says he’s been living there for nearly three years. He says he and others are not going anywhere without negotiating as a group.

“To talk to us. To treat us as human beings and to see how all our needs could be met because we’re in a housing crisis and we’re in a COVID pandemic,” said Stout.

Some of their requests include getting more time to move out and partially or completely cover their moving costs.

The company spokesperson says they have offered to meet with each tenant one-on-one, and that offer still stands.

However, Stout says most of his neighbors have lived in the building for 20 years or longer.

He believes they’re being treated as second-class citizens by the new owners.

“They have the money to throw us out and renovate it all. They also have the money to treat us decently. To be fair about. They’re choosing not to, and we’re calling them out on that,” said Stout.

He says they plan to have more rallies to get their message heard and hope to get regulations in place so what they’re going through doesn’t happen to other tenants.

The spokesperson says anyone staying beyond Sunday will receive an eviction notice in the coming days.

