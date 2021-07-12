Contests
Return of Evanston youth mowing program means ‘end to gun violence’ mentors say

“Nothing beats a bullet like a job.”
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Community leaders and mentors gave out 12 lawnmowers and gas cans on Monday to kids who are part of an Evanston youth lawn-mowing program.

Rights of Passage is based out of the Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church. It has around 20 participants who have traveled as far as West Chester to mow lawns for seniors who are unable to do it themselves. The kids make money through donations from the seniors.

But recently a dozen mowers were stolen out of the program’s shed, prompting Neighborhoods United to mount a fundraiser to purchase 12 new mowers, gas cans and supplies for the youth program.

That campaign raised nearly $6,000.

Now the program is officially restarted, good news for kids like 11-year-old Sasha Roberson, who is excited to be able to make some money this summer.

“I think it’s very important,” she said, “because if you don’t work hard, you don’t get what you need in life.”

Brian Garry is Chair of Neighborhoods United.

“We see lawnmowers, but I see new lives. I see saved lives. I see an end to gun violence,” Garry said. “Nothing beats a bullet like a job.”

Peterson Mingo, long-time pastor at the Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, says the program opens doors for the kids they might not have had otherwise.

“We said, ‘How would you guys like to be your own bosses? How would you guys like to have your own business? Get a head start on things?’” Mingo said. “Hopefully, in years to come, some of these men will form a good landscaping company, because there’s all kinds of grass in Cincinnati to cut. Just continues to grow.”

The kids will have training on Tuesday on how to cut grass. On Wednesday’, they’ll take their mowers home, so they don’t have to worry about them being stolen again.

Garry says the goal is to start mowing sometime this week.

