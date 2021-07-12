Contests
Semis hauling massive concrete beams through Covington will disrupt traffic, parking

Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.
Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.(Prestress Transportation)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The morning commute could be disrupted on Tuesday when three 117-foot-long trucks come through downtown Covington.

The semis are hauling 96,000-pound concrete beams that will be used for a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks at 11th Street.

The route the trucks will take will prohibit parking in the area. “No Parking” signs will be posted along the route.

Vehicles that ignore the signs will be towed.

Here is the route for the trucks once they arrive around 10-10:30 a.m.:

  • Trucks will arrive in Covington at the 12 Street exit;
  • Head north on Simon Kenton Way;
  • Travel east on Pike Street;
  • Go west on Seventh Street;
  • Then south on Scott Street;
  • West on West 10th street;
  • Ending on Washington Street

A crane will unload the beams once the semis arrive on Washington Street.

