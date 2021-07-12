Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Spooky Nook developers being choosy about last retail, restaurant spaces

The massive complex is expected to transform ‘our whole area,’ says one Hamilton business owner.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Developers of the Sppky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton are looking for local business partners as they near completion on the massive complex.

Two Hamilton businesses are already signed as retail tenants: Municipal Brew Works and Petals and Wicks.

Sherry Hoskins owns Petals and Wicks.

“The volume of the place, and how big it was, and with the opportunity of it coming to Hamilton, and how massive this place is... It’s going to change our whole area,” Hoskins said. “So we wanted to be part of that instantly.”

Hoskins expects the Spooky Nook location to bring new business to her current retail front on Main Street in Hamilton as well.

“We expect to have a large increase starting in the fall with all the other businesses that’s coming in right now before Spooky Nook even opens up,” she said.

>> LOOK INSIDE: The massive Spooky Nook Sports Complex

There’s a good chance Municipal Brew Works and Petal and Wicks won’t be Spooky Nook’s only TriState partners.

“We can certainly just rent out to any retail or any restaurant or anything else,” Dave McLain with Spooky Nook Sports said. “But our goal is to have synergistic retail or food options that make the guest experience 360.”

McLain says that’s what they found in Petals and Wicks.

“There is maybe room for four or five more tenants,” he explained. “One or two full-size restaurants and two or three quick-serve food-type options or experiential retail.”

That means opportunities for Tri-State businesses to find a home in the new facility, with a special focus on a salon.

“We do have a hotel as part of our facility, and we are looking for a salon to partner to service the guests of our hotel,” McLain said.

Construction is expected to finish by the end of the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs

Latest News

ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon
ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon
ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon
ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon
Neighborhoods United replaces lawnmowers stolen from Evanston youth group
Return of Evanston youth mowing program will save lives, advocates say
“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the...
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman