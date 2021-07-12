Spooky Nook developers being choosy about last retail, restaurant spaces

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Developers of the Sppky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton are looking for local business partners as they near completion on the massive complex.

Two Hamilton businesses are already signed as retail tenants: Municipal Brew Works and Petals and Wicks.

Sherry Hoskins owns Petals and Wicks.

“The volume of the place, and how big it was, and with the opportunity of it coming to Hamilton, and how massive this place is... It’s going to change our whole area,” Hoskins said. “So we wanted to be part of that instantly.”

Hoskins expects the Spooky Nook location to bring new business to her current retail front on Main Street in Hamilton as well.

“We expect to have a large increase starting in the fall with all the other businesses that’s coming in right now before Spooky Nook even opens up,” she said.

There’s a good chance Municipal Brew Works and Petal and Wicks won’t be Spooky Nook’s only TriState partners.

“We can certainly just rent out to any retail or any restaurant or anything else,” Dave McLain with Spooky Nook Sports said. “But our goal is to have synergistic retail or food options that make the guest experience 360.”

McLain says that’s what they found in Petals and Wicks.

“There is maybe room for four or five more tenants,” he explained. “One or two full-size restaurants and two or three quick-serve food-type options or experiential retail.”

That means opportunities for Tri-State businesses to find a home in the new facility, with a special focus on a salon.

“We do have a hotel as part of our facility, and we are looking for a salon to partner to service the guests of our hotel,” McLain said.

Construction is expected to finish by the end of the year.

