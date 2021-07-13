1 arrested in connection with missing New Richmond man

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is under arrest in connection with the missing person’s case of a New Richmond man, according to the Clermont County Jail.

Keyanta Gardner is held in lieu of $100,000 bond on felony charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, jail officials said Tuesday.

He was arrested Monday morning and made his initial court appearance shortly after, according to the jail.

Robert “Bobby” Farrell Jr was last seen Tuesday, July 6.

He left his home to go drive around with a friend and never returned, according to New Richmond police.

Farrell also missed a promotion at work and the birth of his niece.

New Richmond police reported him missing three days later, on July 9.

Bobby Farrell Jr. (Photo provided)

They have now asked the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to join the investigation.

New Richmond police could not be reached for comment overnight or early Tuesday.

Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy and Chief Deputy Chris Stratton referred questions on the case to BCI.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing – at this point there are no additional details that I can share,” said BCI spokesman, Steven Irwin.

