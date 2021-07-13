Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the highly contagious delta variant spreads across the Magnolia State, we are getting a clearer picture of its severity.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday 12 children are in the intensive care unit including 10 children on life support.

In the last week, there have been 379 children under age 18 diagnosed with COVID-19. On July 6, there had been a total of 42,602 cases in children, with three deaths. There were an additional 74 cases of MISC-C, with four deaths. On July 12, that number increased by 379 cases, bringing the number to 42,981 total cases in children, still with three deaths. The number of MISC-C cases and deaths remained the same.

Ages 65+ still report the most hospitalizations. The highest jump in cases remains in those between the ages of 25-39, which saw 481 new cases reported in the past week. Children 18 and under make up the second-highest jump in cases with 379 new cases reported.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Health officials are encouraging people to get fully vaccinated. If you’re 65 and older, you are asked to avoid indoor mass gatherings, vaccinated or not.

The CDC has classified the delta variant as a concern for these reasons:

  • Ability to spread more quickly in people
  • Ability to cause either milder or more severe disease in people
  • Ability to evade detection by specific viral diagnostic tests
  • Decreased susceptibility to therapeutic agents such as monoclonal antibodies
  • Ability to evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.
Semis hauling massive concrete beams through Covington will disrupt traffic, parking

Latest News

dewine
DeWine to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program
A job application
Ohioans can now apply to keep overpayment of unemployment benefits
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
Public health officials announced an outbreak with 30 known cases from a church retreat in Ohio.
COVID-19 outbreak at Ohio church retreat with Kentucky, Indiana attendees