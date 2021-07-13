3 dead in West Chester fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people are dead in a two-alarm fire at a mobile home in West Chester Township early Tuesday, fire officials say.

A police officer on patrol saw a large amount of smoke pouring from the trailer on Erie Circle near Ohio 747 about 1 a.m., according to West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz.

First responders found three residents inside and pulled them out.

All of the residents were given CPR while they were transported to hospitals in West Chester and Fairfield, but they were pronounced dead, Prinz said.

A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire, which appears to have started in a back bedroom, remains under investigation, according to Prinz.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are responding to join West Chester fire crews.

