Bengals welcome fans to Paul Brown Stadium for training camp event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are inviting fans to Paul Brown Stadium for “Back Together Saturday” presented by Fifth Third Bank on July 31.

Fans will be able to watch the Bengals practice while enjoying a variety of free family-friendly activities, including inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, pictures with Who Dey and a Ben-Gals Cheer Zone.

Gates will open at 2 p.m.

Fans can enter through Gates A, B, C, D and E.

Players and coaches will start taking the field shortly after 2:30 p.m., and practice will begin at 3 p.m.

Free parking is available starting at 12 p.m. in lots surrounding Paul Brown Stadium (Lots A, B, D, E and Hilltop West).

Admission is free and fans must have a mobile ticket to enter Paul Brown Stadium.

Fans can claim their free tickets HERE.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bengals silicone wristband. Fans will have the opportunity to win autographed footballs and other prizes while watching practice.

There will be no in-person player autographs due to current NFL protocols.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

