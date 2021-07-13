Contests
Bishop resigns from Diocese of Covington

The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have...
The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Vatican has accepted the resignation of Bishop Roger Foys from the Diocese of Covington on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Vatican, Msgr. John C. Iffert was named the new bishop of Covington.

Iffert was ordained a priest on June 7, 1997 for the Diocese of Belleville in Illinois.

“I am astounded and deeply grateful that Pope Francis has elected me to serve as the 11th Bishop of Covington and called me to share in apostolic ministry,” he said. “I am also grateful to Bishop Roger Foys for 19 years he has served the people of the Diocese of Covington faithfully, diligently and with a pastor’s heart for those who are hurting. I look forward to the opportunity to know Bishop Foys, to be his brother bishop and friend in Christ.”

Foys, 75, served as the bishop in Covington since 2002.

In his 19 years as bishop, the Diocese of Covington said he ordained 42 priests and revitalized Covington’s Cathedral Square.

“It is with gratitude to Almighty God that I welcome Rev. John C. Iffert as my successor as the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Covington,” Foys said in a statement. “I am grateful also to our Holy Father Pope Francis for providing for the pastoral care of our Diocese by this appointment. Bishop-elect Iffert brings a wealth of pastoral and administrative experience to his episcopal ministry. He comes well-prepared to provide for the needs of our Diocese as a pastor with the heart of a shepherd.”

In July 2020, the Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The diocese said the list is the product of a comprehensive and independent review of thousands of diocesan records dating back to 1950.

In a letter, Bishop Roger Foys wrote “there are no words to adequately express the sorrow and shame I feel in presenting to you the report of those priests, deacons, consecrated religious and laity who have had substantiated accusations against them of the sexual abuse of minors in the Diocese of Covington.”

“I sincerely hope that this report will bring at least some sense of closure to those whose lives have been forever changed by the egregious behavior of those who were pledged to care for God’s little ones,” the letter continues.

