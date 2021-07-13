Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Charges added against Dave & Busters shooting suspects

One of the suspects remains at-large.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted two people in a shooting that happened at the Springdale Dave & Busters on June 28.

John Perez, 24, and Cierra Godfrey, 34, are charged on two counts each of felonious assault and one count each of receiving stolen property and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

Police arrested Perez on July 1. Initially, he was only charged with one count of felonious assault.

He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $400,000 cash bond.

Godfrey is not currently in custody and has arrest warrants out for her arrest, according to Springdale police.

>> Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

Around 10-12 adults were involved in the fight in total, according to police.

Springdale police previously said the fight was between two groups of people who had “disrespected” each other.

Court records show Perez was involved in a fight with other people inside the Dave & Busters before going outside and retrieving a gun from a vehicle.

One victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the hospital. The wound was not life-threatening.

Perez left the scene but was identified by a witness at the scene, according to the court records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.
Semis hauling massive concrete beams through Covington will disrupt traffic, parking

Latest News

Eric Johnson, 23. was arrested Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine deadly shooting that...
Million-dollar bond for Over-the-Rhine shooting suspect
Trail invitation project combines art, nature in Price Hill
Trail invitation project combines art, nature in Price Hill
dewine
DeWine to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program
The hut is made of honeysuckle that was cut down from the area.
Trail invitation project combines art, nature in Price Hill