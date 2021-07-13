Charges added against Dave & Busters shooting suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted two people in a shooting that happened at the Springdale Dave & Busters on June 28.

John Perez, 24, and Cierra Godfrey, 34, are charged on two counts each of felonious assault and one count each of receiving stolen property and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

Police arrested Perez on July 1. Initially, he was only charged with one count of felonious assault.

He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $400,000 cash bond.

Godfrey is not currently in custody and has arrest warrants out for her arrest, according to Springdale police.

>> Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

Around 10-12 adults were involved in the fight in total, according to police.

Springdale police previously said the fight was between two groups of people who had “disrespected” each other.

Court records show Perez was involved in a fight with other people inside the Dave & Busters before going outside and retrieving a gun from a vehicle.

One victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the hospital. The wound was not life-threatening.

Perez left the scene but was identified by a witness at the scene, according to the court records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.