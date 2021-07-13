Cincinnati earns top 50 spot on best places to live rankings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Queen City comes in at No. 44 on the U.S. News & World Report’s “150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022.”

The rankings were based on the quality of life, the job market in the area, the value of living and people’s desire to live in the city.

U.S. News & World Report’s overall score for Cincinnati was 6.7.

Here is how the scorecard breaks down:

Desirability - 5.6

Job Market - 6.9

Net Migration - 6

Quality of Life - 6.6

Value - 8

What’s it like to live in Cincinnati?

“Although Cincinnati is often perceived as a sleepy Midwestern metro area, residents benefit from a wealth of amenities, including museums, professional sports teams and a wide selection of restaurants,” the U.S. News & World Report writes.

“Families are drawn to Cincinnati for its excellent public and private schools, and its large number of Montessori schools. Plus, Fortune 500 companies bring in national and international talent.

“But Cincinnati is hardly a place that’s all work and no play. Locals love a good party, be it for the first day of baseball season or in honor of the city’s German heritage. Even when the event calendar is empty, residents have plenty of ways to stay busy, from visiting an array of museums to noshing on the region’s famous chili,” the article explains.

Cincinnati is ranked right behind Fort Myers, Florida (6.8 score) and ahead of No. 45, Albany, New York (6.7 score).

Boulder, Colorado (7.6 score) was voted by the U.S. News & World Report as the best place to live in the US for 2021-2022.

