Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati police receive major influx of Narcan doses

The new doses come after months of CPD officers having to buy Narcan themselves.
(None)
By Brittany Harry
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department last week received hundreds of doses of Narcan, the life-saving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

The 408 Narcan doses come by virtue of a donation from the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan is co-chair of the Addiction Response Coalition.

“I just think it’s important that we save someone’s life,” Synan said. “I think our jobs as first responders is not to pick and choose who we save. We shouldn’t be the judges of who lives and who doesn’t live. You have this tool, let’s use it, let’s save somebody’s life.”

Due to dwindling supplies during the pandemic, CPD officers sometimes had to rely on Narcan they purchased on their own, as in the case of two officers who used Narcan to save an Oakley woman’s life in May.

The Cincinnati Fire Department and its medics are always the first call to overdoses, and they’re equipped with Narcan. But when police officers are first to the scene, having Narcan doses on hand can make all the difference.

“Our officers are practically out on patrol all through the day, so they may be flagged down by someone who sees someone who is experiencing an overdose or a loved one who is experiencing an overdose,” CPD Capt. Doug Snider explained. “They’ll be the first ones there to respond more often than not before the fire department. So having them there first to administer the Narcan is huge, and it’s absolutely critical that we’re able to do that.”

Synan says overdoses decreased 11 percent during the pandemic, but 2020 still saw 432 deaths in Hamilton County.

The county is still averaging between 50-70 overdoses per week.

“I think what the public sees with an overdose is they only focus on that one individual,” Synan said. “If you’re a police officer of a firefighter, you realize it’s not just that one person. There is usually a mother, father, brother, sister, son or daughter who is standing next to you while you’re administering that Narcan to somebody. That is a loved one to them who has struggled alongside them, so I think it’s very important to humanize this issue.”

The doses received last week will be distributed across all five districts of the Cincinnati Police Department as well as the Central Business Section.

Snider says they won’t cover the entire department, but it should be enough to equip officers patrolling the streets, who are most likely to come into contact with an overdose.

Synan adds Narcan’s shelflife has doubled to two years, making the new doses that much more valuable.

He also says any law enforcement department in Hamilton County can reach out, and the Addiction Response Coalition will work on getting them supplied through the Hamilton County Health Narcan Program.

The coalition will even help departments outside the county get in touch with the state for help.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs

Latest News

Senate Bill 52 will give counties and local communities more input on the siting of proposed...
Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill adding hurdle for wind and solar projects in Ohio
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Baymiller Street in the West End Thursday morning.
Illegal gun seizures up hundreds compared to this point last year
ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon
ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon
ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon
ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon