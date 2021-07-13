Contests
Clermont County man sentenced for illegal dumping, violating Ohio EPA orders

A waste hauler is facing possible prison time after pleading guilty to environmental crimes after an investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost found he was illegally dumping the waste on his personal property.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A waste hauler was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to environmental crimes after an investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost found he was illegally dumping the waste on his personal property.

Donald Combs, 53, pleaded guilty to eight felonies including three counts of illegal open dumping of solid waste, two counts of illegal operation of a solid waste facility without a license, two counts of violating Ohio EPA director of environmental protection orders and one count of illegal open burning of solid wastes.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for creating significant environmental hazards on his properties, Yost said.

“Your home might be your castle, but your yard is not your landfill,” Yost said.

According to Yost, the offenses occurred at an unlicensed landfill adjacent to Combs’s home in a residential neighborhood at Parker Road and at the unlicensed commercial site of his waste-hauling business on State Route 28 in Goshen Township.

Yost said Combs illegally dumped thousands of pounds of waste he hauled away for four years. He solicited waste hauling business mostly by answering ads on Craigslist and undercut competitors who factored in the appropriate costs of properly dumping solid waste in a licensed landfill.

Some of the piles of solid waste, which were comingled with construction and demolition debris, were more than 20 feet high.

The cleanup cost for the sites is estimated at nearly $1.3 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

