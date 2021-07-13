Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.
Semis hauling massive concrete beams through Covington will disrupt traffic, parking
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Wisconsin sheriff: Gas station victim was executed