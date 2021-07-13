COVID-19 outbreak at Ohio church retreat with Kentucky, Indiana attendees

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Baptist Church retreat in Montgomery County is linked to at least 30 cases from attendees living in Ohio and Kentucky.

Montgomery County and Dayton health officials confirm more than 800 people attended the event at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg from June 27-July 3.

Camp organizers and event organizers did not respond to the county health officials after initial cases were recognized, according to a health department statement.

Dr. Michael Dohn is Montgomery County’s director of public health.

“Unvaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are up to 100 times more likely to get sick after exposure to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals,” Dohn said. “This outbreak demonstrates that the COVID-19 virus is still circulating and continues to make people sick.”

